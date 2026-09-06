US working on ‘peace package’ for Ukrainian settlement — Kushner

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. The US administration is working on a "peace package" to settle the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said.

"What President Trump has tasked [special envoy] Steve [Witkoff] and myself with doing is really creating a peace package," he told a news conference. "There's a lot of people in the US government under the president, the vice president, Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio, and many more, working on trying to construct this".