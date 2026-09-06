MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The first round of talks between Kiev regime’s representatives and the visiting US negotiators, special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, has ended in Kiev, the Ukrinform agency reported.

The Ukrainian side was represented by Vladimir Zelensky, his office head Kirill Budanov, chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, and head of the ruling Servant of the People party’s parliamentary faction Davis Arakhamiya.

Another round will begin soon. According to Reuters, national security advisers to the British, French, and German leaders have arrived in Kiev to take part in the talks.

Witkoff and Kushner were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday. The talks that lasted for more than three hours were "substantive, constructive, extremely frank and trusting," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said after the meeting, adding that along with the Ukrainian settlement issues, the topics included potential large-scale Russian-US projects.