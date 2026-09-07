MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has paid $4.81 billion toward servicing and repaying its national debt, according to TASS calculations.

The largest portion of the funds, $1.587 billion, was paid to the IMF. Ukraine spent $3.224 billion on payments to the World Bank, on foreign-currency government bonds, to the EU, and to other creditors.

Ukraine’s national debt continues to break records. As of the end of August, it stood at approximately $218-219 billion, according to TASS estimates. It is increasing by $4-5 billion per month. According to forecasts by Ukraine’s finance minister, it will reach approximately $240 billion by the end of the year. Consequently, by the end of 2026, each Ukrainian will owe approximately $8,500, and by the end of 2027, about $10,400.