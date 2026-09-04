MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's latest statements about strikes on Russian aviation infrastructure put countries that support Ukraine in a position where they can not deny they are sponsoring terror, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda.

"Zelensky's statements regarding the fact that he will strike civilian aviation infrastructure, I think, have literally cut off all possibilities for the countries that support him to distance themselves from this terrorism in the event of continued financial support and arms supplies. All of this is an absolute point of no return," she said.