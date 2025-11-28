Russian stock indices up at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock market was showing gains in leading indices at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data. The yuan-to-ruble rate was also rising at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.32%, to 2,629.84 and 1,058.73 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble rate was up 5.3 kopecks from the previous session's close, reaching 11.061 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was at 2,624.6 points (up 0.12%), while the RTS Index was at 1,056.62 points (up 0.12%). Meanwhile, the yuan's growth slowed to 11.058 rubles (up 5.05 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.04% at the opening of the morning trading session to 2,622.31 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.