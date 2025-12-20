Zelensky admits that Kiev will not be able to finance 800,000-strong army

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to finance an army of 800,000 troops after the conflict is ended, so it will ask its Western partners to help, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"Our military’s proposal is an army numbering 800,000 troops. Will Ukraine be able to finance such an army if a ceasefire takes effect? No, it will not. We lack financial resources for that," he told journalists. The audio was posted on the Novosti. Live Telegram channel.

"That is why I maintain dialogue with [Western] leaders concerning partial financing of our army at the expense of the partners," he said, adding that Western financing for the army will be needed "for a number of years" until Kiev is able to do this itself.

Under the initial version of the US peace plan, the Ukrainian army was supposed to be cut to 600,000 troops but Kiev and European leaders insists that Ukraine have an army of 800,000.