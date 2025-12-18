Russian intel chief reveals recent extended call with MI6 director

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin confirmed that he recently talked at length with the newly appointed head of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), Blaise Metreweli, in an interview with TASS.

Responding to a question about current contacts with Britain through intelligence channels, the SVR head answered affirmatively.

"Just a few days ago, I had a rather lengthy phone conversation with the recently appointed MI6 Director Blaise Metreweli," Naryshkin said.