Russia does not see sanctions as temporary or targeted measures — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia is convinced that Western sanctions are not temporary or targeted measures, but a mechanism for systemic pressure on Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

The diplomat noted that the aggressive campaign against Russia has intensified today from Western countries, their alliances, and their allies.

"They declare their goal openly: financial and technological isolation, undermining prospects for long-term socioeconomic development, and inflicting the maximum possible damage on citizens with the aim of destabilizing the domestic political situation. We proceed from the fact that this policy is not temporary or targeted measures, but a mechanism for systemic strategic pressure on our country," she stated.

"As for secondary sanctions, the collective West, by imposing them against sovereign states, is attempting to punish them for working with Russia and for defending their national interests," Zakharova added.

The diplomat further stated that sanctions have become a reality of the new stage of development the global economy has entered.

"The unwillingness of Western countries to acknowledge that their production and financial models are losing the competitive battle against the global majority is leading to chaos and disruption in all spheres of the global economy," she went on.

According to the diplomat, numerous sanctions imposed in particular against countries other than Russia, the denial of key reserve currencies for settlements, the freezing of sovereign assets, trade wars, neo-colonialist approaches to development financing, and the sponsorship of "satellites" at the expense of international institutions have already "de facto abolished globalization."

"The global economy has become fragmented, and those who previously advocated for opening borders and eliminating various barriers have returned to a bloc-based approach," she said.