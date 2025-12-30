Russia to demonstrate SJ-100, Il-114-300 jets at air show in India

NEW DELHI, December 31. /TASS/. Russia will showcase SJ-100 and Il-114-300 jets at the Wings India air show in late January, the Russian trade mission in India told TASS.

"Participation of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) in the Wings India air show with support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Trade Mission of Russia in India anticipates presentations of a stand with the placement of model samples of SJ-100 and Il-114-300 airplanes. Furthermore, a model sample of the SJ-100 aircraft with HAL logos will be placed at the stand of the Indian state corporation Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the local partner of UAC in India," the trade mission said.

SJ-100 and Il-114 aircraft are also planned to be placed on a static display for showing to potential customers, it added.

Delegations from more than 25 countries are expected to attend the event. The Wings India will be held from January 28 to 31 in Hyderabad. The event covers all the development areas of the civil aviation.