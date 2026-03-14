Israel running critically low on interceptor missiles — portal

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. Israel is running out of interceptor missiles amid the conflict with Iran, the Semafor news portal wrote, citing a US official.

According to the report, Israel has entered the current military operation already low on interceptors, because they were actively used during last summer’s conflict with Iran. The news did not come as a surprise for Washington, one source said.

"It’s something we expected and anticipated," a US official was quoted as saying.

In his words, the United States has no such difficulties.

"We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests," the US official added.

Earlier, The American Conservative magazine reported that American interceptor stockpiles were being depleted at an unprecedented rate during the military operation against Iran. CBS wrote that US allies in the Middle East were also facing shortages of interceptor missiles.