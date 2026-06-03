Depesha-3 ground robotic system unveiled at SPIEF

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Depesha-3 ground robotic complex has been unveiled at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a TASS correspondent reports.

The High-Precision Systems holding company of the Rostec state tech corporation told TASS earlier that the vehicles can be adapted for various tasks by installing various modules. The equipment is capable of transporting cargo, including provisions, fuel, and equipment, as well as evacuating the wounded.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.