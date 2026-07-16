MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The number of foreign tourists visiting Russia despite EU bans on travel agents is increasing thanks to arrivals from the Global South, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted at a news briefing.

"The number of tourists arriving in Moscow is rising. More and more tourists from China, tourists from Arab countries, and from Persian Gulf countries have been frequenting our cities, and are happy to welcome these tourists," Peskov said.

"They bring their money and they spend their money here, making a contribution to our economy and supporting small and medium-sized businesses," he added.