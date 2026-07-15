FSB soldiers eliminate Ukrainian saboteurs, UAV control center in DPR

DONETSK, July 15. /TASS/. Fighters of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Gorynych unit have eliminated four sabotage groups, an ammunition cache, and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control center of the Ukrainian armed forces in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the press service of the regional FSB department reported.

"FSB soldiers located and destroyed an enemy drone control center and an ammunition cache. Gorynych operators eliminated four enemy sabotage-terrorist groups stationed along the routes of Russian troops’ advance," the statement reads.