Two-thirds of all drones attacking Russia target Moscow — mayor

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The number of drones launched toward Moscow has increased significantly in recent months, with two out of every three enemy UAVs attacking Russia targeting the capital, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov that aired on the Vesti program.

"In recent months, the number of drones launched toward Moscow has increased significantly. And overall, of all the attacks carried out almost daily against Russian territory, two-thirds of the drones are heading toward Moscow," he said.

According to the mayor, the Russian Defense Ministry and the city authorities are strengthening the capital’s air defense capabilities.

"On the president’s instructions, we are working very actively and closely with the Defense Ministry and air defense forces to ensure the capital’s security. Together, we are equipping air defense combat positions, deploying forces and resources, and providing whatever assistance the military needs. In addition, a whole range of drone interceptors is being produced in Moscow to protect against drones. A volunteer unit is being formed for the military’s air defense forces" Sobyanin noted.

The mayor emphasized that close cooperation with the regions is underway. "This is our joint task with the regions. It's impossible to defend ourselves in just one region. We must work together as a single team. <...> We collect information from civilian and military radars, the 112 emergency system, citizen reports, and video surveillance systems. We process this information using digital technologies - a field in which Moscow has considerable expertise - and share it 24/7 with all regions and enterprises. In addition, we exchange expertise on developing comprehensive plans to defend against drones, assist with interception capabilities, and so on," he explained.