Stocks of key Pentagon munitions reach dangerously low levels — CNN

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. Stocks of key Pentagon munitions have declined to dangerously low levels, and US military commanders are seriously concerned about the state of the arsenals, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the television channel, the main reason for the depletion of air defense stocks was the war with Iran. According to sources, the United States has expended nearly 80% of its THAAD interceptors compared to pre-war levels, as well as about half of its Patriot missile stocks.

CNN also noted that the issue of ammunition shortages was raised again prior to US President Donald Trump's decision last week to refrain from new strikes on Iran. According to sources, senior military advisers have warned the head of state about the critical reduction in stocks of key weapons at least twice in recent weeks.