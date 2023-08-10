Microsoft to discontinue licenses renewal for Russian companies after September 30

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Microsoft will not renew licenses for Russian companies after September 30, according to the letter from Microsoft Online Services posted on the Telegram account of the TelecomDaily information and analytical agency.

"Microsoft is no longer able to accept wire transfer payments into a local bank account as a payment method for Microsoft services in Russia. Due to this, by providing you 60 days' notice, Microsoft hereby expressly notifies you that, after September 30, 2023 (Effective Termination Date), you will no longer be able to renew your existing subscriptions," the letter reads.

"Any active subscriptions at the Effective Termination Date will continue for the remainder of their respective current subscription period, subject to the terms of your agreement. However, these subscriptions will not be eligible for renewal. Please take the necessary steps to secure your data before the expiration date of your current subscription," the letter indicates.

Microsoft also waived and "will not seek collection of any amount due to Microsoft during this prior notice period," the document reads.

TASS sent an inquiry to Microsoft and to the Russian Ministry for Digital Technology.