Growth in hidden and official unemployment observed in Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia has seen growth in hidden and official unemployment, but it remains at an all-time low, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

"There has been some growth in the number of hidden unemployment, that is, workers in so-called downtime, employed part-time or at risk of dismissal," Putin said.

According to him, at the beginning of the year, the number of such workers was about 98,000 people, at the end of June - 153,000 people, and by August 8, this figure had reached 199,000 people.

"The number of registered unemployment has also increased slightly. If at the beginning of the year it was about 274,000 people, then by the end of June it was already 291,000, and at the beginning of August - 300,000 people," the President cited the data.

"But still, it remains at record low levels. Now it is 2%. Almost an all-time low, but still, we must feel the trends, catch them and react to them accordingly, so as not to allow the economy to overcool," the Russian leader summed up.