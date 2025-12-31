Major natural disasters of 2025

TASS FACTBOX. TASS has summarized the worst natural disasters of 2025 that caused significant fatalities and substantial material damage.

Myanmar quake

On March 28, Myanmar was hit by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake, followed by another of 6.4-magnitude. The epicenter was located west of Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. Tremors were felt in Thailand and neighboring countries. At least 5,456 people were killed in the quakes. In April, the Russian Emergencies Ministry dispatched rescuers, search dog handlers, and medics to join the relief effort in Myanmar. The Russian medics provided assistance to 330 residents and inspected 88 damaged buildings.

Forest fires

In January, large-scale forest fires erupted in southern California, affecting Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange counties. Strong winds contributed to the fires spreading rapidly, destroying more than 16,000 buildings. The direct death toll from the fires reached 30, while an estimated 440 people were killed indirectly, including from smoke inhalation and respiratory illnesses. The damage caused by the forest fires exceeded $61 billion.

Heatwaves

Between April and September, multiple heatwaves affected most of Europe. On June 28, El Granado municipality in Spain’s Andalusia recorded a continental high of 46 degrees Celsius. The extreme heatwave caused an estimated 4,700 to 24,400 excess deaths across Europe.

Tropical cyclone

On November 25-30, Tropical Cyclone Senyar devastated large parts of Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries, with northern and western Sumatra being the hardest hit. Between 800 and 2,200 people are estimated to have been killed in floods and landslides triggered by the cyclone. Material damage was estimated at $19 billion.

Landslide

On August 31, a massive landslide occurred in the Marrah Mountains in Sudan’s Central Darfur province following prolonged rainfall. Tarseen village was completely buried. According to estimates from humanitarian organizations, between 375 and 1,500 people were killed in the landslide, and only one person survived. The village remains in ruins.

Floods

During the monsoon season from June to September, catastrophic floods occurred in Pakistan. Millions of residents were affected by the disaster, with thousands of homes destroyed and vast areas of agricultural land damaged. The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was particularly hard-hit. The death toll exceeded 1,000.

Hurricane

On October 28, Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, struck Jamaica, Haiti, and other Caribbean countries. Wind speeds reached up to 183 mi/h (295 km/h), causing catastrophic damage in Jamaica’s western parishes of Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth. The hurricane resulted in at least 102 fatalities, with 27 people still missing. The economic damage to Jamaica was estimated at $10 billion.

Tornado

On May 16, a powerful tornado swept through Kentucky, USA, with the main impact centered on Laurel County. The disaster claimed 20 lives. This incident was part of a series of devastating tornadoes that affected the central United States in the first half of the year.