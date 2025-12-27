MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Four South American mercenaries from the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine were have been eliminated in the Kharkov Region, Russian security sources have told TASS.

"A group of mercenaries from the 13th NGU Brigade has been eliminated in the Kharkov Region: Isaac Mateus Braga (Brazil), Melvin Rotger Pena Villamizar (Colombia), Hernan Emilio Padilla Potes (Colombia), and Harold Eduardo Molina Ramirez (Colombia)," the sources said.

He clarified that the battalion of Colombian mercenaries within the brigade was formed with the appointment of Cuban-born Daniel Vincentovich Kitone, as brigade commander.

"Also, as a result of a precise drone strike on a vehicle carrying mercenaries, three US citizens were killed, including former US Special Forces personnel - Sean David McVeigh, Hayden Fisher Miller, and Kevin James Kelly Jr.," the source said, adding that the latter previously served in elite units - the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 20th Special Forces Group (Green Berets).