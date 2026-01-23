Witkoff’s aircraft en route to UAE — air traffic controllers

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The aircraft of US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, which departed from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, is heading towards the United Arab Emirates, a source in European Union air traffic control circles told TASS.

"At the moment, the aircraft is already leaving the area controlled by Cyprus air traffic controllers and continues on course for the United Arab Emirates," the source said.

On January 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, which was described as extremely substantive, constructive, frank, and based on trust by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov. The talks, focused on the Ukrainian settlement, lasted about four hours.

The parties agreed that the first meeting of a Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues would take place in Abu Dhabi on January 23. Apart from the trilateral meeting, Abu Dhabi will also host a meeting of a Russia-US working group on economic affairs, which will be led by Dmitriev and Witkoff.