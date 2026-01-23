Russia, US outlined their next steps at today’s talks — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the US delegation was aimed, among other things, at determining the parameters of next steps in a bilateral format, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has told reporters.

"The Russian president’s meeting with the US delegates was specifically tailored to obtain information about the results of the Americans’ meetings with their Ukrainian and European partners, and to determine the parameters of future actions together, between us, so to speak," he said.

In the Kremlin official’s words, "the next step in this direction has already been agreed," namely the meetings of the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues and the bilateral Russia-US working group on economic affairs. Both meetings will take place in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Friday.