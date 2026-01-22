Ushakov, Dmitriev taking part in Putin’s meeting with Witkoff, Kushner in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev are taking part in a Kremlin meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US businessman Jared Kushner.

The meeting is also being attended by Commissioner of the US Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Josh Gruenbaum, the Kremlin reported.

Ushakov is expected to host a call-in briefing to recap the talks later.

The two sides will focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict. Also, the Russian head of state said ahead of the meeting, there are plans to discuss with the US negotiators the invitation extended to Russia to join the Board of Peace and the potential use of part of Russian assets in the United States that were frozen during the Biden administration.

Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), met with Witkoff and Kushner for more than two hours of talks behind closed doors on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20. Witkoff described the meeting as very positive.