Gold prices rising amid decline in oil prices

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for February 2026 delivery is rising after an earlier decline on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange), according to trading data.

As of 4:37 p.m. Moscow time (1:37 p.m. GMT), the price of gold was down at $4,822.1 per troy ounce (-0.32%), while the price of silver futures contracts for March 2026 delivery stood at $93.225 per troy ounce (+0.63%). By 6:25 p.m. Moscow time (3:25 p.m. GMT), gold had risen to $4,847.8 per troy ounce (up 0.21%), while silver was up 1.76% to $94.27 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil futures with delivery in March 2026 on London's ICE Exchange was down 1.76% to $64.09 per barrel. WTI crude oil futures with delivery in March 2026 were at $59.53 per barrel (down 1.8%).

Since the beginning of January 2026, the price of gold futures has risen by 12.37%.