Hamas agrees to lay down arms in exchange for recognition as political party — TV

DUBAI, January 22. /TASS/. The Hamas movement has agreed to a deal with the US that it will surrender its weapons and transfer maps of the Gaza Strip’s underground tunnels in exchange for recognizing the group as a political party, Sky News Arabia TV reported citing a Palestinian source.

"Hamas and the US administration have reached an understanding on the issue of the surrender of weapons and maps of the Gaza tunnels by the movement in exchange for recognition of Hamas as a political party," the source said.

Under the agreements, Hamas political and military leaders who wish to leave the sector will be able to do so without prosecution by the United States.

Washington agreed to "integrate some Hamas police officers and former officials into the new Gaza administration, provided that they pass security checks by Israel and the United States."

According to the source, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) does not oppose the agreements, if "this will ensure the end of the war, the establishment of a ceasefire and acceleration of reconstruction." However, Israel "opposed some points of the deal, especially regarding the preservation of Hamas as a political party."

On January 4, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the Palestinian Gaza Governance Committee had been finalized and was headed by Palestinian politician Ali Shaath. On Thursday, 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace, established as part of the peace settlement in the Gaza Strip, at a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. US President Donald Trump said this structure will include over 50 countries. Russian leader Vladimir Putin also received an invitation to join the Board of Peace.