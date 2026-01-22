Sinners scores record 16 Oscar nominations

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. Sinners (2025) directed by Ryan Coogler has been nominated for a record 16 Oscars, according to the website of the Academy Awards.

The film moved past previous record holders All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), which all garnered 14 Oscar nominations.

In the Best Picture category, Sinners will be up against Bugonia (2025), F1 (2025), the Netflix-released Frankenstein (2025) directed by Guillermo del Toro, which won the Golden Globe for best film, Hamnet (2025), Marty Supreme (2025), Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another (2025) , thriller The Secret Agent (2025), Scandinavian film Sentimental Value (Affeksjonsverdi, 2025) and Train Dreams (2025).

Sinners is also in the running for Best Screenplay, Best Director, as well as Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan's performance playing twins in the movie.

Battle after Battle starring Leonardo DiCaprio also received a bevy of Oscar nods - 13 - the second-most behind Sinners.

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was established by Louis Mayer, the founder of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film company, in 1927. The organization's initial mission was to resolve labor disputes, but soon after its establishment, the academy came up with the idea to hold an awards show honoring the year's best films. The first awards ceremony took place on May 16, 1929 in Los Angeles in the hall of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. This year it will be held on March 15 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.