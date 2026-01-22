Russian embassy says it wasn't notified by France about tanker detention

PARIS, January 22. /TASS/. France did not notify the Russian embassy in Paris about today's interception of a tanker bound from Murmansk, and Russian diplomats are currently finding out whether there are Russian members of the crew, the embassy told TASS.

"French authorities have not shared any information with the Russian embassy either about the boarding of the tanker or the composition of its crew. Jointly with diplomats from the consulate general in Marseilles, we are currently looking into whether there may be Russian citizens among the crew so we can render any necessary assistance," the diplomatic mission said.

Earlier on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French Navy had boarded a tanker coming from Russia in the Mediterranean. The Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture said that an inspection of the Grinch tanker found a discrepancy in the registration data regarding the national identity of its operator, as a result of which it was escorted to a spot where it could safely anchor, while prosecutors in Marseilles have launched an investigation.