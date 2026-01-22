Putin-Witkoff meeting continues for more than one hour

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has entered its second hour, a TASS correspondent reported.

Attending on behalf of the United States are entrepreneur and investor Jared Kushner and Commissioner of the US General Services Administration's Federal Acquisition Service Josh Gruenbaum.

Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev are attending the meeting on the Russian side.

Reports about the start of the talks came at approximately 11:25 p.m. Moscow time (8:25 p.m. GMT) on January 22.

The US negotiating team has arrived in Moscow to continue dialogue on Ukrainian reconciliation. Putin earlier said that the US invitation to the Board of Peace and the future of Russian assets in the US immobilized by the previous US administration will also be discussed.