US to bid for World Expo 2035, Trump says

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. The United States will bid for the World Expo 2035, President Donald Trump said.

"Today, I am announcing the United States’ intention to bid for the World Expo 2035. The great state of Florida has expressed strong interest in hosting the Expo in Miami, which I fully support," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump appointed "Miami native Secretary of State Marco Rubio to chair the efforts of coordinating and advancing this exciting opportunity to convene the world."

The World Expo is the largest international event that allows participating countries to present themselves to the world, showcasing their latest developments in technology and science, cultural achievements and new architectural masterpieces. In recent years, world exhibitions have served as a platform for public diplomacy and nation branding.

The World Expo 2025 took place in Osaka, Japan, while the 2030 event is set to be held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.