US withdraws from WHO, leaving behind unpaid debt — agency

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. The US has formally completed the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO), leaving behind unpaid debt of roughly $260 million, Bloomberg reports.

"All funding to the health agency has been terminated and people working with the WHO have been recalled from all offices and its headquarters," the media outlet notes.

The WHO is set to discuss legal options for the US debt at its upcoming assembly meeting in May.

On January 20, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the country’s withdrawal from the WHO, saying that Washington’s contribution to the organization was much higher than that of other countries.