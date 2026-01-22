All contacts with Russia on Ukraine useful, nothing like that happened under Biden — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he considered all contacts between Russia, Ukraine and the United States to be useful.

While returning to the United States from the World Economic Forum in Davos, journalists asked Trump whether trilateral technical talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi (UAE) can eventually lead to a top-level meeting. "Look, it's all good. Anytime we meet It's good. If you don't meet, nothing's going to happen," the US president said.

"For the first three years, nobody met. Under [Trump's predecessor Joe] Biden, nobody met. And you know one thing, if you don't meet, nothing's going to happen. So we are meeting, and we'll see what happens. I hope, we can save a lot of lives," the US leader added.