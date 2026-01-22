Tanker detained by French Navy was en route from Russia — prefecture

PARIS, January 22. /TASS/. The Grinch tanker detained by the French Navy in the Mediterranean Sea due to suspected flag irregularities was en route from the Russian port of Murmansk, the Maritime Prefecture of the Mediterranean zone reported.

"On January 22, the French Navy in the Alboran Sea (the westernmost sea of the Mediterranean Sea, near the Strait of Gibraltar - TASS) detained the tanker Grinch, en route from Murmansk, Russia," the press release stated.

The purpose of the operation, conducted in accordance with Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, was to verify the vessel's national affiliation. After French military personnel boarded the vessel and checked its documents, they "confirmed doubts about the flag's inconsistency." A complaint was then filed with the Marseille prosecutor's office, and the ship was escorted to a spot where it could safely anchor and be inspected. This operation was carried out in cooperation with the United Kingdom, the prefecture said.

Neither the maritime prefecture nor the press service of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces could confirm to a TASS correspondent the ship's flag.

There is also no information on whether any Russian citizens are among the crew.