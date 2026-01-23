Europe remains major obstacle to peace in Ukraine — Hungarian PM

GENEVA, January 23. /TASS/. Europe is a major obstacle to ending the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Europe is a major obstacle to peace," he told the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Hungarian premier pointed out that the Europeans had supported "the idea by Zelensky and the Ukrainians to continue the war and secure a victory on the battlefield."

In Orban’s view, what is complicating the situation is that there are two approaches to resolving the conflict. "One of them is a concept shared by Trump and some other countries, including Hungary, who call for peace," he explained. According to Orban, the Europeans pursue another strategy as they seek "to win the war against Russia." However, those who support the second approach have no idea of how to win a war "against a nuclear super power like Russia."

"That said, a continuation of war is the worst strategy I can imagine. Unfortunately, this is what we are doing in Brussels," the Hungarian prime minister concluded.