AI could become smarter than all of humanity by 2031 — Musk

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence could probably become smarter than all of humanity by 2031, US entrepreneur Elon Musk said.

"[At] the rate at which AI is progressing, I think we might have AI that is smarter than any human by the end of this year or no later than next year. And then, probably by 2030 or 2031 - five years from now - AI will be smarter than all of humanity collectively," he said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In April 2023, Musk founded xAI, a startup focused on developing artificial intelligence. A few months later, the company introduced Grok, an AI-powered chatbot. According to the project's creators, this chatbot differs from similar products in that it is uncensored and provides access to real-time information.