Russia’s international reserves up $16.6 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged up by $16.6 bln over the week and reached record high $769.1 bln as of January 16, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on January 16 stood at $769.1 bln, having increased over the week by $16.6 bln or by 2.2%, largely as a result of positive revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $752.5 bln as of January 9. The previous record of $763.9 bln was noted on December 26, 2025.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.