Palestine relations and possibility of contributing to Board of Peace: Putin's statements

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to allocate $1 bln to support the Palestinian people within the framework of the Board of Peace Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Kremlin.

TASS has gathered the key statements by the head of state.

On relations with Palestine

The relations between Russia and Palestine "have deep roots and are special in nature due to their quality."

The relations between Russia and Palestine are developing, "despite all the difficulties associated with the situation in the region."

Russia continues to train personnel for Palestine: "This year, 150 young people will study at universities in Russia."

On situation in the Middle East

Russia's attitude to issues of settlement in the Middle East "is principled and not opportunistic in nature."

Middle East peace hinges on the founding of the Palestinian state: "It’s our position that only the formation and full functioning of a Palestinian state can lead to a final settlement of the Middle East conflict."

Russia provided humanitarian aid "during the most difficult times" of the crisis in Gaza.

On the Board of Peace

Russia is ready to allocate $1 bln to the Board of Peace "first and foremost to support the Palestinian people and to direct those funds to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and, in general, to resolve Palestinian problems."

The issue of using Russian assets frozen in the US to pay the fee to the Board of Peace has already been discussed with the American side: "We have already discussed such options with representatives of the American administration," he said.

The issue of using Russian assets frozen in the US will be discussed at a meeting with representatives of the US administration later in the day: "A meeting and discussion on this topic are planned for today in Moscow."