Putin says he plans to discuss use of Russia’s frozen assets with Witkoff later in day

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The issue of using Russian assets frozen in the US will be discussed at a meeting with representatives of the US administration later in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Kremlin.

Putin's schedule includes a meeting with American emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner this evening.

"A meeting and discussion on this topic are planned for today in Moscow," Putin said when speaking about the possibility of using frozen assets as a contribution to Board of Peace being formed by the United States.