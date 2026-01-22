LONDON, January 22. /TASS/. One of the reasons the US will not sign the post-war reconstruction plan for Ukraine in Davos is because the American side wants to hear Moscow's point of view, The Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The newspaper recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner on Thursday.

One of the officials interviewed by the newspaper pointed to Russia's refusal to agree to the settlement plan for Ukraine developed by the US and Ukraine with the support of European leaders.

The Financial Times also highlighted the deep divisions between the US and Europe over Greenland and the Board of Peace to govern the Gaza Strip, which also makes it impossible to sign the $800 billion Ukraine recovery plan that Vladimir Zelensky had been counting on. The head of the Kiev regime is now on his way to Davos to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his adviser said. This was confirmed by the newspaper’s sources.

The day before in Davos, Trump said he was looking forward to meeting Zelensky, who was in Kiev at the time.