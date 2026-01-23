Europe needs Ukrainian settlement more than US — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that European countries need Ukrainian reconciliation more than the United States does.

"Europe is going to be a part of it. It’s got to be a part of it," he said, speaking about his administration’s effort to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. "I’m doing this more for Europe than for me. I’m doing it to save lives, number one. Secondarily - for Europe."

"You know, we're not affected by this," Trump continued. "Still, it is thousands of miles away. We're separated by an ocean. <…> We'll see if I can get it done.".