Trump may propose $1 million payment to each Greenland resident — newspaper

LONDON, January 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of offering each resident of the Danish-owned island of Greenland a payment of $1 million if the population votes to join the United States, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing sources.

As noted by the publication, the island's population currently stands at 57,000 people.

Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos that he would not use force to take control over Greenland and that the planned tariffs against its European supporters would not start on February 1. However, his words did not completely reassure the Europeans, as he once again confirmed the main idea – his intention to gain control over Greenland – and repeated his criticism of Europe on various issues, particularly migration policy.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied NATO commitments, signed a defense agreement for Greenland. Under this agreement, the US undertook the obligation to protect the island from potential aggression.