Zelensky announces Ukrainian delegation to trilateral talks in UAE

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky announced the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the trilateral technical meeting between representatives of the US, Russia, and Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates.

"Our group will travel to the UAE. It will include [Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem] Umerov, [Ukrainian presidential office head Kirill] Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), [Ukrainian presidential office first deputy head Sergey] Kislitsa, and [the ruling Servant of the People party’s parliamentary faction head David] Arakhamia. And [General Staff Chief Andrey] Gnatov as well. I asked him to fly out of Kiev," Zelensky told reporters in Davos.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Washington was planning to hold a trilateral meeting at the technical level between representatives of the US, Russia, and Ukraine in the UAE on January 23-24.

Earlier, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff reported that working groups on the settlement in Ukraine would meet in Abu Dhabi in the coming days.