Kiev returns bodies of two Russian soldiers captured without injuries — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. As part of a prisoner exchange, Ukraine has returned to Russia the bodies of two Russian servicemen who were captured without injuries in 2025, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told reporters.

"In May 2025, two Russian servicemen were captured by the Ukrainian armed forces, and this fact was confirmed by a Ukrainian Telegram channel, which posted a video of them on June 5, 2025. In it, they clearly report their capture without any injuries. The Ukrainian authorities did not confirm this information upon official requests from our side, and in September and October 2025, their bodies were handed over to Russia as part of the exchange," Moskalkova said.

The commissioner added that during a meeting on January 16, 2026, in Geneva with Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, she presented multiple pieces of evidence confirming war crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces against Russian servicemen.