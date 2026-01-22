Global LNG exports hit 430 mln tons in 2025, may rise 50% in 5-10 years — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Global exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 430 mln tons in 2025, accounting for 45% of total global gas trade, and could grow by another 50% over the next five to 10 years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an op-ed for Energy Policy magazine.

"The liquefied natural gas segment is growing particularly rapidly. Since 2000, global LNG exports have nearly quadrupled, reaching about 430 mln tons in 2025. LNG’s share of global gas trade stood at around 45%. The roster of exporters continues to expand, indicating a profound structural transformation of the gas market. The growth rate of global LNG trade is several times higher than the pace of growth in global gas demand," he noted.

In addition, global LNG exports could rise to 600-650 mln tons over the next five to 10 years, exceeding the 2025 level by nearly 50%.

The main driver will be countries in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily China and India, which are expected to account for up to 40% of the global increase in demand.