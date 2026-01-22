Trump threatens Europe with tit-for-tat measures if it starts selling US bonds

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. Serious tit-for-tat measures can be taken if European countries start selling US bonds, President Donald Trump told Fox Business television in an interview.

"If they do, they do. But you know, if that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part, and we have all the cards," Trump said.

Danish pension fund AkademikerPension made the decision earlier to sell US Treasury Bonds amid the conflict around Greenland. The fund plans to sell its entire package of Treasuries totaling about $100 mln by the end of January, CBS News television said.