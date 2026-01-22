French Navy stops oil tanker from Russia in the Mediterranean — Macron

PARIS, January 22. /TASS/. The French Navy detained an oil tanker allegedly bound from Russia in neutral waters in the Mediterranean, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X.

"This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker coming from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag. The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean, with the support of several of our allies," he wrote.

The name of the affected tanker was not disclosed, nor is any information available regarding whether they may be Russian citizens on board the vessel. The French head of state only said the move was in strict compliance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, adding that a probe has been opened. "We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions," Macron posted.