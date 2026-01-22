Brazil doubts it can accept Trump’s Board of Peace as an alternative to UN — diplomat

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s proposal to establish the Board of Peace is actually designed as a replacement for the United Nations, so Brazil should hardly support such an initiative, said Celso Amorim, chief international adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"In practice, this (establishing the Board of Peace - TASS) represents a revocation of the UN, especially in the area of peace and security. I don’t see how that part can be accepted. It's impossible to consider a UN reform carried out by one country," the Brazilian diplomat told O Globo in an interview.