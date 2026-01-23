US must have rights to Greenland’s resources as it defends its territory — vice president

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. The United States ensures Greenland’s security and therefore must have rights to the island’s natural resources, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

"We want to share in the wealth of this beautiful landmass with a lot of minerals and a lot of resources that fundamentally we're protecting," he said in an interview with the Newsmax television channel.

According to Vance, it is not Denmark, but "the power of the United States of America" that provides security for the island.

"If you ask yourself what happens if, God forbid, some foreign country launches an ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile] to the United States of America, our entire missile defense system could be destabilized if you don't control the Arctic," he stated.

Vance added that US President Donald Trump is working on the details of a Greenland deal.