Russian scientists create revolutionary weather-resistant laser communication technology

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian scientists have developed and successfully tested a revolutionary weather-resistant laser communication technology, Alexander Sergeyev, chief research officer at the National Center for Physics and Mathematics and academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS.

"A novel domestic technology for weather-resistant medium infrared laser communication, which has no analogues in Russia, has been developed and successfully tested. Using domestic quantum cascade lasers and detectors, a wireless communication channel has been built and demonstrated. This is a significant step toward achieving Russia's technological sovereignty in the field of advanced communications and sensor systems," he said.

According to Academician Sergeyev, the development allows for the preservation and expansion of the country’s global leadership in laser technology, enabling its transfer from the telecommunications spectrum to more practical atmospheric ‘transparency windows.