MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The UAV crew of the Volki reconnaissance and assault brigade, part of the Volunteer Corps, eliminated a key Ukrainian spotter in the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk sector of the special military operation, the commander of the brigade’s reconnaissance and assault unit, call sign Zhurba, told TASS.

The eliminated serviceman had long been directing Ukrainian artillery and aviation strikes against Russian positions.

"The fighters of the Volki brigade demonstrated their mastery of aerial reconnaissance and the elimination of priority targets. Over several days of observation, a valuable enemy spotter was identified. He had been directing enemy artillery and aviation against Russian positions for a long time," he said.

According to the commander, after noticing the surveillance, the spotter requested an emergency evacuation. "A quad bike was sent to assist him. The UAV operators used a tactical ruse, allowing the enemy to start moving and retreat to a distance that the evacuation team considered safe. At the moment when the enemy lowered his guard, the kamikaze drone operator delivered a precision strike," Zhurba explained.

As a result of a direct hit, the quad bike was destroyed along with the driver and the spotter. "The skillful work of the brigade significantly facilitated the advance of our troops in this sector of the front," the source told the agency.