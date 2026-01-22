Russian gas supplies to friendly countries close to 70% in 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The share of Russian gas supplies to friendly countries approached 70%, including about 25% for liquefied natural gas, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Gradual diversification of eastbound deliveries continue. Last year, the share of gas supplies to friendly countries approached 70%, including around 25% for LNG," Novak said.

The share of friendly countries in gas exports surged amid the rise in exports to some CIS countries, contraction of supplies to Europe and continuing growth of deliveries to China, the deputy prime minister noted. The work is underway in particular on new routes of supplies to the East, he added.