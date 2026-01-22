Transatlantic relations dealt severe blow this week — Kallas

BRUSSELS, January 22. /TASS/. A significant blow was dealt this week to transatlantic relations, but the European Union will continue to strive to improve them, said chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas upon arriving at an extraordinary community summit on the situation around Greenland.

"The transatlantic relations have definitely taken a big blow over the last week. But this year we have already realized that these relationships are not the same as they were. On the European side, we are not willing to junk 80 years of good relations, and we are willing to work towards this," Kallas said.